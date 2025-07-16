Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's southern coast after 7.3 magnitude earthquake

A lightly populated stretch of Alaska’s southern coast was under a tsunami warning Wednesday after a strong earthquake was felt throughout the region, and officials in the Pacific Northwest were evaluating whether there was any threat to coastlines there
FILE - A driver passes the small boat harbor in King Cove, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2013. (James Brooks/Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A driver passes the small boat harbor in King Cove, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2013. (James Brooks/Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP)
By MARK THIESSEN and BECKY BOHRER – Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Communities along a 700-mile (1,127-km) stretch of Alaska’s southern coast ordered their residents to higher ground Wednesday after a powerful earthquake prompted a tsunami warning.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck at 12:37 p.m. local time, just south of Sand Point, a community of about 580 people on Popof Island, in the Aleutian chain, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The first waves were projected to land there, but the state's emergency management division said an hour after the quake that it had received no reports of damage.

“We have seen other earthquakes in the area that have not generated significant tsunami waves, but we’re treating it seriously and going through our procedures, making sure communities are notified so they can activate their evacuation procedures,” spokesman Jeremy Zidek said.

The U.S. Tsunami Center said the warning was in effect from about 40 miles (64.4 km) southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, a distance of about 700 miles. Among the larger communities in the area is Kodiak, population 5,200.

In Unalaska, a fishing community of about 4,100, officials also urged people to move at least 50 feet above sea level, 1 mile (1.6 km) inland. In King Cove, which has about 870 residents on the south side of the Alaska Peninsula, officials sent an alert calling on those in the coastal area to move to higher ground.

The earthquake prompted Washington officials to analyze whether there was any danger to the state, but data from tsunami buoys showed there was not, the Washington Emergency Management Division said on X Wednesday afternoon.

A strong earthquake Wednesday off the Alaska coast triggered a tsunami warning. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Carole Smith walks through her flooded home on April 5, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry, File)

Credit: AP

Here are some things you can do to be better prepared for major flooding

Heavy rains and flash flooding sweep across the Northeast

Officials are tracking an earthquake swarm at Mount Rainier but say there is no cause for concern

The Latest

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu is defended by Golden State Valkyries' Stephanie Talbot and Kayla Thornton during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

4m ago

Healthy babies born in Britain after scientists used DNA from three people to avoid genetic disease

6m ago

Euro 2025: Girelli's two goals lift Italy over Hegerberg's Norway into semifinals

16m ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

1h ago

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.