A tsunami warning is in effect along parts of Alaska's southern coast after 7.3 magnitude earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Communities along a 700-mile (1,127-km) stretch of Alaska’s southern coast ordered their residents to higher ground Wednesday after a powerful earthquake prompted a tsunami warning.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck at 12:37 p.m. local time, just south of Sand Point, a community of about 580 people on Popof Island, in the Aleutian chain, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The first waves were projected to land there, but the state's emergency management division said an hour after the quake that it had received no reports of damage.

“We have seen other earthquakes in the area that have not generated significant tsunami waves, but we’re treating it seriously and going through our procedures, making sure communities are notified so they can activate their evacuation procedures,” spokesman Jeremy Zidek said.