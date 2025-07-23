Nation & World News
A major forest fire in Greece forces several villages to evacuate

A major forest fire has broken out in Greece, and authorities have ordered several villages near Corinth, west of Athens, to evacuate
A major forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Vasilis Psomas)

A major forest fire burns in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Vasilis Psomas)
36 minutes ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major forest fire broke out near the Greek city of Corinth on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of several villages.

More than 180 firefighters, 15 planes and 12 helicopters were tackling the wildfire in a pine forest in the mountains near Corinth, the fire department said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Weather conditions were particularly tough for firefighters. Temperatures have risen to around 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many parts of the country.

Earlier Tuesday, a firefighting helicopter crashed into the sea and sank while attempting to take on water to tackle a separate fire near Athens. The three crew were rescued and transported to a hospital.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, and the fire department has tackled dozens across the country this year.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 died, including some who drowned while trying to swim away.

Firefighters try to extinguish a major forest fire in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Vasilis Psomas)

Credit: AP

Firefighters try to extinguish a major forest fire in the village of Karteri, near Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Vasilis Psomas)

Credit: AP

Pedestrians walk next to a mist machine in Thisio district of Athens during a heatwave, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: AP

In this photo made from video released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescue ship approach passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (BASARNAS via AP)

Venus Williams celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

