A major forest fire in Greece forces several villages to evacuate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major forest fire broke out near the Greek city of Corinth on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of several villages.

More than 180 firefighters, 15 planes and 12 helicopters were tackling the wildfire in a pine forest in the mountains near Corinth, the fire department said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Weather conditions were particularly tough for firefighters. Temperatures have risen to around 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many parts of the country.