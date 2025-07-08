A German doctor suspected of killing several patients is now under investigation

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators said Tuesday they were examining the case of a doctor who has been suspected of killing several patients.

The public prosecutor's office and criminal police in the northern German town of Itzehoe said in a statement they were "currently investigating a doctor from the Pinneberg district on initial suspicion of killing several patients, most of them elderly.”

They said they were looking into “past deaths” and that a special commission had already carried out “several autopsies and exhumations” as part of the investigation.