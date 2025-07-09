Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A 'click-to-cancel' rule, intended to make cancelling subscriptions easier, is blocked

A “click-to-cancel” rule, which would have required businesses to make it easy for consumers to cancel unwanted subscriptions and memberships, has been blocked by a court days before it was set to go into effect
FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

A "click-to-cancel" rule, which would have required businesses to make it easy for consumers to cancel unwanted subscriptions and memberships, has been blocked by a federal appeals court just days before it was set to go into effect.

The Federal Trad Commission's proposed changes, adopted in October, required businesses to obtain a customer's consent before charging for memberships, auto-renewals and programs linked to free trial offers.

The FTC said at the time that businesses must also disclose when free trials or other promotional offers will end and let customers cancel recurring subscriptions as easily as they started them.

The rule was set to go into effect on Monday, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said this week that the FTC made a procedural error by failing to come up with a preliminary regulatory analysis, which is required for rules whose annual impact on the U.S. economy is more than $100 million.

The FTC claimed that it didn't have to come up with a preliminary regulatory analysis because it initially determined that the rule's impact on the national economy would be less than $100 million. An administrative law judge decided that the economic impact would be more than the $100 million threshold.

The court decided to vacate the rule.

“While we certainly do not endorse the use of unfair and deceptive practices in negative option marketing, the procedural deficiencies of the Commission's rulemaking process are fatal here,” the court wrote.

The FTC declined to comment on Wednesday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before walking across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., and on to Florida, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Trump asks Supreme Court to remove 3 Democrats on the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Deals made by Trump since pausing his 'Liberation Day' tariffs remain sparse

Trump and GOP target ballots arriving after Election Day that delay counts and feed conspiracy fears

The Latest

FILE - Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi posses for a photo before a bilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Trump's tariffs may overshadow Rubio's first official trip to Asia

2m ago

Musk's AI company scrubs inappropriate posts after Grok chatbot makes antisemitic comments

12m ago

South Korea's ex-President Yoon attends Seoul court for hearing on possible arrest warrant

23m ago

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.