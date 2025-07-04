Nation & World News
A bill setting new limits on asylum-seekers passes in the Dutch parliament

A pair of bills cracking down on asylum-seekers wishing to settle in the Netherlands has passed in the Dutch parliament after soul-searching by some lawmakers who feared the law would criminalize offering compassionate help to undocumented migrants
FILE - Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders after pulling his party out of the four-party Dutch coalition in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders after pulling his party out of the four-party Dutch coalition in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
By MIKE CORDER and MOLLY QUELL – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A pair of bills cracking down on asylum-seekers wishing to settle in the Netherlands has passed in the Dutch parliament after wrangling and soul-searching by some lawmakers who feared the law would criminalize offering compassionate help to undocumented migrants.

The legislation cuts temporary asylum residency from five to three years, indefinitely suspends the issuance of new asylum residency permits and reins in family reunions for people who have been granted asylum. It passed in the lower house late Thursday evening but could still be rejected in the upper house.

The Dutch Red Cross has estimated 23,000 to 58,000 people live in the Netherlands without an official right to residence.

Taking tough measures to rein in migration was a policy cornerstone for the four-party coalition led by the Party for Freedom of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. The coalition collapsed last month after just 11 months in office, and migration is expected to be a key issue ahead of the snap election Oct. 29.

Wilders pulled the plug on the coalition saying it was taking too long to enact moves to rein in migration. His coalition partners rejected the criticism, saying they all backed the crackdown. His party currently holds a narrow lead in opinion polls over a center-left two-party bloc that recently agreed to a formal merger.

The opposition Christian Democrats withdrew their support for the legislation put to the vote Thursday over a late amendment that would criminalize people living in the Netherlands without a valid visa or asylum ruling — and would also criminalize people and organizations that help such undocumented migrants. The amendment was introduced by a member of Wilders' party and passed narrowly because a small number of opposition lawmakers were not present for the vote.

The vote took place in the final session of parliament before lawmakers broke for the summer. The upper house will consider the legislation after it returns from the recess. If Christian Democrats in the upper chamber reject it, the legislation will be returned to the lower house.

