A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a Dhaka school and kills at least 19

The Bangladeshi military says an Air Force training aircraft has crashed into a school campus in the capital, Dhaka, killing at least 19 people
Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

By JULHAS ALAM – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in the capital, Dhaka, shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing at least 19 people including the pilot and injuring more than 100, officials said.

According to the military and a fire official, the Chinese-made F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighborhood, in the afternoon as students were attending classes.

The military said the jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The cause was not immediately clear.

It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.

Local media indicated most of the injured were students. Relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tricycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured to local hospitals.

A desperate scene unfolded as the crash occurred.

Local residents and rescuers carried wounded students on their laps, while worried parents ran frantically. One father sprinted with his daughter cradled in his arms. A mother cried out, having found her younger child, but desperately searching for her elder.

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus pledged an investigation into the crash, expressing his deep sorrow over the "heartbreaking accident" at Milestone School and College.

In a statement, he lamented the “irreparable” loss suffered by “Air Force personnel, students, parents, teachers, staff, and others,” calling it “a moment of deep national grief.”

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that the school, with some 2,000 students, offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” the 16-year-old said. “My God! It’s my school.”

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Volunteers cordon off the area after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft has crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

The map above shows the location of an Air Force jet that crashed into a school in Bangladesh. (AP Graphic)

People gather at the site of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

People gather at the site of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

