8 children taken to hospitals after seizure-like symptoms at Harvard Square church concert

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Eight children at a church near Harvard University where a French youth choir was holding a concert suffered seizure-like symptoms and were taken to hospitals, officials said.
The symptoms were not life-threatening, the Cambridge Fire Department said in a news release. About 70 other people in attendance at the concert Tuesday evening at St. Paul's Parish in Harvard Square were not affected.
Crews first received a call about a child suffering from a seizure. When firefighters arrived, the child was sitting outside of the church but was not actively having a seizure, Fire Chief Thomas Cahill said.
“That quickly escalated into seven other people having seizure-like symptoms,” Cahill told WCVB-TV.
The department's hazmat team “completed a thorough survey of the St. Paul buildings utilizing several air sampling meters to ensure that no hazardous conditions were present,” the news release said. “Results were negative and the buildings were ventilated.”
St. Paul's Facebook Page said a French youth choir, the Chœur d’Enfants d’Île-de-France, was offering a free concert at the church on Tuesday night as part of its 2025 U.S. tour.
“Founded in 1970, the youth choir has travelled extensively and performed with some of the world’s top conductors and soloists,” St. Paul's said. "The concert will feature and exciting mix of sacred and secular repertoire, as well as popular French songs."
Messages seeking comment were emailed to St. Paul's and to the Harvard Catholic Center, the Catholic chaplaincy for Harvard University students and other academic institutions in the area.
Keep Reading
At least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert
A Beyonce concertgoer said she had just stepped off the escalator when it started speeding up behind her. It made a loud clanging sound, and people started tumbling.
Atlanta Medical Center demolition reflects U.S. health system’s problems
The U.S. prefers to sustain the commercial health insurance instead of offering Americans the right to healthcare. Some hospitals have adjusted, but others have closed.
Featured
Credit: MARTA
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.
Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.
An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.
As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status
The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.