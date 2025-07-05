Nation & World News
5 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza and 18 Palestinians dead in Israeli strikes

The Israeli military says five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza
Israeli army vehicles moves in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By TIA GOLDENBERG, FATMA KHALED and WAFAA SHURAFA – Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday in an attack that came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington and Israel and Hamas consider a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes at two locations in the territory killed 18 people.

An Israeli security official said explosive devices were detonated against the soldiers during an operation in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, which was an early target of the war and an area where Israel has repeatedly fought regrouping militants.

Militants also opened fire on the forces who were evacuating the wounded soldiers, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the incident with the media.

The military said two soldiers were seriously wounded in the attack, which brings the toll of soldiers killed to 888 since the war against Hamas began in 2023.

The soldiers died roughly two weeks after Israel reported once of its deadliest days in months in Gaza, when seven soldiers were killed when a Palestinian attacker attached a bomb to their armored vehicle.

In a statement, Netanyahu sent his condolences for the deaths, saying the soldiers fell “in a campaign to defeat Hamas and to free all of our hostages.”

Health officials at the Nasser Hospital, where victims of the Israeli strikes were taken, said one of the strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing four people. A separate strike in Khan Younis killed four people, including a mother, father, and their two children, officials said.

In central Gaza, Israeli strikes hit a group of people, killing 10 people and injuring 72 others, according to a statement by Awda Hospital in Nuseirat.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the strikes, but it blames Hamas for any harm to civilians because the militant group operates out of populated areas.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear that, following last month's 12-day war between Israel and Iran, he would like to see the 21-month Gaza conflict end soon. Netanyahu's visit to Washington may give new urgency to the ceasefire proposal.

White House officials are urging both sides to quickly seal an agreement that would bring about a 60-day pause in the fighting, send aid flooding into Gaza and free at least some of the remaining 50 hostages held in the territory, 20 of whom are believed to be living.

A sticking point is whether the ceasefire will end the war altogether. Hamas has said it is willing to free all the hostages in exchange for an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Netanyahu says the war will end once Hamas surrenders, disarms and goes into exile — something it refuses to do.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. Most have been released in earlier ceasefires. Israel responded with an offensive that has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry, which is under Gaza’s Hamas government, does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The U.N. and other international organizations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.

___

Khaled reported from Cairo and Shurafa from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.

Palestinians carry containers for water at a camp for the displaced in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

