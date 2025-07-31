Nation & World News
Nation & World News

31 construction workers reach safety after partial collapse of Los Angeles industrial tunnel

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 31 workers have been safely removed from an industrial tunnel after part of the structure collapsed
Maria Orozco hugs her son, Oraldo Orozco, one of her three sons who were trapped as tunnel workers inside a collapsed tunnel under construction for Los Angeles County's Clean Water project, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maria Orozco hugs her son, Oraldo Orozco, one of her three sons who were trapped as tunnel workers inside a collapsed tunnel under construction for Los Angeles County's Clean Water project, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By DAMIAN DOVARGANES and JULIE WATSON – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thirty-one construction workers inside a huge industrial tunnel in Los Angeles made it to safety after a portion of it collapsed Wednesday evening, an outcome officials called a blessing after they initially feared much worse.

The cave-in appears to have occurred between the tunnel boring machine 5 miles (8 kilometers) in from the sole entrance and the construction workers who were working 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) in, said Michael Chee, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, which is in charge of the nearly $700 million project. The workers were about 400 feet (121 meters) underground.

Authorities were still investigating the cause, Chee said.

The workers scrambled over loose soil more than 12 feet (19.3 meters) high to reach the tunnel boring machine and then were transported back to the opening. Aerial footage showed workers being brought out of the tunnel in a yellow cage hoisted up by a crane.

None of those rescued had major injuries, authorities said.

Arally Orozco said she was at church when her phone started buzzing with calls and then her son texted her the news of the tunnel where her three brothers worked.

“It was sad and scary,” she said in Spanish. “We feared the worst.”

After an hour, she managed to get through to one brother who told her they had to squeeze through a tight space to get out.

“My brother was crying,” she said. “He told me he thought he was going to die underground.”

LA City Councilmember Tim McOsker praised the workers for keeping cool heads.

“This is a highly technical, difficult project. And they knew exactly what to do. They knew how to secure themselves,” he said. “Thank goodness for the good people that were down in the tunnel.”

Mayor Karen Bass said at a news conference that she met with some of the workers.

“I know when we raced down here I was so concerned that we were going to find tragedy. Instead, what we found was victory," Bass said. "All of the men that were in that tunnel, rescued, up, safe.”

The tunnel is being constructed almost entirely underneath public right-of-way. The structure is 18 feet (5.5 meters) wide and will be 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) long to carry treated wastewater from across Los Angeles County to the Pacific Ocean.

Work will not resume until the project contractor assesses what happened and deems the site safe, authorities said.

A Los Angeles Fire Department truck leaves after a tunnel collapsed on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

From left, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Congresswoman Nanette Barragan Los Angeles Council member Tim McOsker, at microphone, and Supervisor Janice Hahn take questions from the media after all the workers who were trapped in the Wilmington tunnel were out and accounted, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People play cards on a sidewalk at MacArthur Park, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Residents still shaken a day after federal authorities march through Los Angeles' MacArthur Park

Troops and federal agents briefly descend on LA's MacArthur Park in largely immigrant neighborhood

US expands militarized zones to 1/3 of southern border, stirring controversy

The Latest

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Joseph Keith Kellogg, during their meeting in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as doubts of US defense help remain

32m ago

Rubio will meet Russian foreign minister in Malaysia with Ukraine tensions high

49m ago

EU chief von der Leyen faces a confidence vote. Hungary's leader says she must go

56m ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.