3 people are still missing from deadly July 4 floods in Texas county, down from nearly 100

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Officials in a Texas hill country community pummeled by deadly flooding on July 4 said Saturday that just three people remain missing, down from nearly 100, after people who had previously been reported missing have since been accounted for.

The reduction in the number of people on the missing list came as the search for victims entered its third week. It is a significant drop from the more than 160 people officials previously said were unaccounted for in Kerr County alone.

The death toll in Kerr County, 107, held steady for much of this week even as the intensive search continued.