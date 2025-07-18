2031 Ryder Cup to be hosted in Girona, Spain, says Catalan golf federation

“Any announcement in relation to future editions of the Ryder Cup will be made in due course,” Ryder Cup Europe said.

The Camiral resort, which was previously called PGA Catalunya, has hosted European Tour events and the Spanish Open.

It has been owned by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien since 2008. Irish media have reported that O’Brien has invested tens of millions of euros in upgrades to the courses and the hotel, as well as accommodation on the property.

This will be the second time for Spain to host the Cup after Valderrama in 1997, and just the fourth time it will be played in continental Europe after Le Golf National outside Paris in 2018 and Marco Simone outside Rome in 2023.

The Ryder Cup is closely tied to Spain because of European team stalwarts Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio García.

This year’s Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York in September. The next one staged in Europe is in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Portrush, Northern Ireland, contributed to this report.

