2 killed, 2 seriously wounded in Northern Ireland shooting

LONDON (AP) — A shooting in a rural area of Northern Ireland left two people dead and two others seriously wounded, police said Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that there was no ongoing risk to the public from the shooting in the village of Maguiresbridge, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Belfast.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in the village after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday.

The wounded victims were being treated in two hospitals for serious injuries, the ambulance service said.

There was no immediate word on a motive.

Deborah Erskine, who represents the area in the Northern Ireland Assembly, said that the community was “stunned” by the shooting in “a rural, quiet area.”

“Everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” she said.

