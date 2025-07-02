2 killed, 2 seriously wounded in Northern Ireland shooting

LONDON (AP) — A shooting in a rural area of Northern Ireland left two people dead and two others seriously wounded, police said Wednesday.

Police didn’t indicate a possible motive. But Jemma Dolan, a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly from the area, called it “a domestic incident” in a post on social media.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that there was no ongoing risk to the public from the shooting outside the village of Maguiresbridge, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Belfast.