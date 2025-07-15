Georgia News
Georgia News

15-year-old Aphrodite Deng becomes first Canadian winner in US Girls’ Junior history

Aphrodite Deng became the first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history, beating Xingtong Chen of Singapore 2 and 1 on Saturday in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club
47 minutes ago

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Aphrodite Deng became the first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history, beating Xingtong Chen of Singapore 2 and 1 on Saturday in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The 15-year-old Deng won her third junior major title of the year, following the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May. She earned a spot in the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera.

“It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won,” Deng said. “I didn’t really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match.”

Deng had a 4-up lead over the 16-year-old Chen — the first player from Singapore to reach the championship match — after 18 holes. Chen cut the deficit to two twice on the second 18, the last with a par win on the 34th. Deng ended it on the 35th by matching Chen's par.

“I think I stayed in the moment throughout the whole match,” Deng said. “I did get a little tired at the end. I learned that I’m pretty consistent and I’m pretty good, and I think that I stay pretty calm in front of a crowd and cameras.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo taken May 24, 2025, and released by Hebei Taihua Jinye Swimming Club, 12 years old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi competes in the final of the the Women's 400m Individual Medley for the 2025 National Swimming Championships held in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. (Hebei Taihua Jinye Swimming Club via AP)

Credit: AP

Yu Zidi is only 12 but she stuns the swim world with some of the year's fastest times

Grace Kim with a stunning finish wins Evian Championship for her first major

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

The Latest

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark waves during the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball weekend, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

WNBA set to close out All-Star weekend with exhibition game between Team Clark and Team Collier

46m ago
EXCLUSIVE

‘Direct retaliation’: Hispanic journalist detained by ICE speaks out

Yankees take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.