15-year-old Aphrodite Deng becomes first Canadian winner in US Girls’ Junior history

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Aphrodite Deng became the first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history, beating Xingtong Chen of Singapore 2 and 1 on Saturday in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The 15-year-old Deng won her third junior major title of the year, following the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May. She earned a spot in the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera.

“It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won,” Deng said. “I didn’t really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match.”