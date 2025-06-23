Young Thug performs for the first time since leaving jail, teams with Travis Scott and T.I.: Photos

On May 9, 2022, the rapper was indicted and arrested. More charges were added in a subsequent indictment that August. The second indictment accused Young Thug and 27 others of conspiring to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper was also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

In October 2024, he pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges and was released from jail, though he could be put back behind bars if he violates the terms of his sentence.

Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is known for his eccentric style, mumble rap and squeaky, high-pitched vocals. He shot to popularity with breakout hits including "Stoner" and "Best Friend." He also co-wrote the hit "This is America" with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019.

Sunday's Summer Smash performance was just the beginning of Young Thug's return to the stage: He's on the bill for the Belgian festival Les Ardentes and Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld, both scheduled for next month. He's also scheduled for ComplexCon in Las Vegas in October.

___

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman reported from New York.

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP