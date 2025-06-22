Yarbrough goes on injured list in another hit to Yankees pitching, Winans to make New York debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough was put on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique in another blow to the Yankees rotation, and rookie Allan Winans will make his New York debut on Monday night at Cincinnati after going 7-0 with an 0.90 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yarbrough, a 33-year-old right-hander who joined the rotation in May, is 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA in eight starts and eight relief appearances. He last pitched on Wednesday, getting a no-decision in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

“Something that’s been kind of coming on a little bit in his second-to-last start and then a little more sore towards the end of this last start,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “After his last start was pretty sore the next day and then before he was getting ready to throw his side the other day felt like couldn’t quite do it.”