Yankees' Aaron Judge hits third-longest homer of MLB season, a 469-foot shot in first inning vs KC

Aaron Judge has hit the third-longest homer in the majors this season in the first inning of the Yankees' game against the Royals
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run in the first inning during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the third-longest homer in the majors this season in the first inning of the Yankees' game against the Royals on Tuesday night, a 469-foot shot to left field off Noah Cameron that landed on top of the Kansas City franchise's Hall of Fame.

Judge's two-run homer had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph, tying it for the third-hardest hit homer in the majors. It was his 24th of the season, and came two days after the two-time and reigning MVP hit a pair of homers in a loss to the Red Sox.

The Angels' Mike Trout hit the longest homer of the season, a 484-foot shot against the Giants on April 19. His teammate, Logan O'Hoppe, hit one 470 against A's on May 27. Judge hit one 468 feet against the Brewers on March 29.

Judge has reached base safely in 61 of 65 games this season, including every game that New York has played on the road.

