Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Women's tackle football has 2 leagues whose championship games are on ESPN2

Women have been playing tackle football for decades, usually under the radar
Detroit Prowl's Sydney Hebel waits in the locker room to take the field before an AWFL women's football game against the Lansing Legacy in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Prowl's Sydney Hebel waits in the locker room to take the field before an AWFL women's football game against the Lansing Legacy in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago

Women have been playing tackle football for decades, usually under the radar.

Two leagues, operating independently, are helping the sport get more attention.

The Women’s Football Alliance will be back on ESPN2 for its championship game on July 26 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where MVP jerseys from previous title games are on display.

The Women’s National Football Conference will have its title game on ESPN2 for the first time, live on Saturday from the Dallas Cowboys’ Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The Washington Prodigy will face the Texas Elite Spartans in the title game. In its sixth season, the league has 17 teams from 14 states and Washington, D.C.

The WFA was founded in 2009 and participation has increased by 300% since its debut season, according to Commissioner Lisa King. It has 12 teams from nine states and D.C. in its top level and a total of 55 squads in three divisions. The WFA also has international teams in Europe, Africa, South America and North America.

Like the WFA, the WNFC does not pay salaries.

The WNFC does plan to give a total of $20,000 to the players on the championship team and did budget to pay weekly and season award-winners thanks in part to support from sponsors such as Adidas, Dove and Riddell.

WFA sponsors, which include Wilson, along with ticket sales and licensing rights cover some of the players' costs.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Detroit Prowl's Toya Shinaul, from left to right, Kelly Bernadyn, Sydney Hebel, Jasmine Hamilton and Allie Gorcyca walk out for the coin toss at the start of an AWFL women's football game against the Lansing Legacy, in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Women's tackle football gives female athletes opportunities in a game dominated by men

1h ago

WANF to televise 16 high school football games this fall

WANF kicks off its new era as an independent station on Aug. 16, with four games during the first week of the Georgia high school football season.

USWNT's latest roster features new players while Europe-based stars take a break

The Latest

FILE -Banners are held by pro-assisted dying campaigners as they gather outside Parliament ahead of Fridays report stage in the Commons on The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which is expected to see MPs vote on further amendments, in Westminster in London, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

UK lawmakers back bill to allow terminally ill adults to end their lives

4m ago

The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran

11m ago

Putin boasts about Russia's economy despite recession fears

13m ago

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab