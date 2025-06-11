Georgia News
Wolf leads New York City FC against Atlanta United

Hannes Wolf leads New York City FC into a matchup with Atlanta United following a two-goal outing against Nashville
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

Atlanta United FC (4-8-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (7-6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -111, Atlanta United FC +270, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hannes Wolf leads New York City FC into a matchup with Atlanta United after scoring two goals against Nashville.

NYCFC is 7-3-3 in conference matchups. NYCFC is 3-0-2 when it scores two goals.

United is 4-8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 21 goals led by Emmanuel Latte Lath with five.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. United won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has scored eight goals and added one assist for NYCFC. Keaton Parks has two assists over the past 10 games.

Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Jamal Thiare has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Jacob Arroyave (injured), Malachi Jones (injured), Kevin O'Toole (injured).

United: Joshua Cohen (injured), Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (19) goes up for a header under pressure from Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel (15) during the first half against Orlando City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

