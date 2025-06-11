Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 11
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Gray scores 23 points to power Dream over Fever 77-58 as injured Clark misses 5th straight game

23m ago

Southern Baptists called for a gay marriage ban — urging a reversal of Supreme Court's 10-year-old ruling legalizing it

US Soccer Federation establishes committee to recommend changes to college sport

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.

Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note

Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.

GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules

Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.