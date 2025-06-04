Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 6
(zero, one, three, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.