Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 3
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were:

3

(three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

A sign for the Stewart Detention Center is located at the entrance, noted on April 27, 2025. This facility is a privately operated, all-male detention center managed by CoreCivic and is situated in Lumpkin, Georgia. It has a capacity of nearly 2,000 detainees. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Mexican man detained in Georgia ICE facility dies by apparent suicide

Supreme Court revives lawsuit from Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI

Chicago visits Atlanta following Gray's 23-point game

Featured

A rendering shows the proposed skybridge included in state plans to give Capitol Hill a $400 million makeover. (Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority

A skybridge at the state Capitol? Atlanta lawmakers say not in our air.

The Georgia Building Authority says it would make it easier to move between meetings. Atlanta preservationists say it would take away from the historic facade of the building.

This tiny Georgia town worries cut in federal incentives will burst its bubble

Commerce, Georgia, thrived during the EV boom, but proposed federal cuts to tax credits could ripple through the city transformed by clean energy investment.

Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp

‘I’m excited about where we are in the offseason,’ Atlanta coach Raheem Morris says as mandatory minicamp starts.