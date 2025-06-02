Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 16, 26, 29, 30, 36
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:

16, 26, 29, 30, 36

(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

