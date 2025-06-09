Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 14
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski watches his two-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Francisco, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Yastrzemski knocks in 3 runs as Giants sweep struggling Braves with a 4-3 win

PHOTO ESSAY: A young trans woman's journey, and her latest destination: World Pride in Washington

Will visa delays and border fears keep international fans away from the Club World Cup in the US?

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.

GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

The Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.

At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia

The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.