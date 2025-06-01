Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 4, 5, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

