Breaking: Braves bring back Fredi Gonzalez as third base coach
Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 3, 5, 8
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

3, 5, 8

(three, five, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

53m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

53m ago

Michigan State announces Georgia Tech’s J Batt as its next athletic director

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments