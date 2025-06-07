Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 4, 5, 7, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

4, 5, 7, 9

(four, five, seven, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash Pop

18m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

1h ago

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”