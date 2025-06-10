Winfrey's new book club pick marks the return of an old favorite, Wally Lamb

NEW YORK (AP) — For her next book club pick, Oprah Winfrey is highlighting an author she has praised even before she had a book club.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she has chosen Wally Lamb's new novel, “The River Is Waiting,” the story of a father torn by grief and guilt. It's the third time she's selected a Lamb book and continues a bond predating 1996, when she launched her club.

“I’ve had four phone conversations with Ms. Winfrey,” Lamb said in a statement, remembering how she called to praise his debut novel, “She's Come Undone” upon its release, in 1992. Five years later, she phoned with the news that “She's Come Undone” was her latest book club pick. In 1998, Winfrey picked Lamb's “I Know This Much Is True,” his second novel.