Wimbledon: 2-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round

Carlos Alcaraz has needed to go through five sets against Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon before winning their first-round match to start his bid for a third consecutive title at the All England Club
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after beating Fabio Fognini of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed to go through more than 4 1/2 hours of back-and-forth shifts against a much-older and much-less-accomplished Fabio Fognini at Centre Court before emerging with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday.

The No. 2-seeded Alcaraz had a much tougher time than anyone likely expected before he managed to extend his current winning streak to a career-best 19 matches.

Consider, to begin with, that Alcaraz is 22 and already a five-time Grand Slam champion, including his latest at the French Open three weeks ago.

Consider, too, that Fognini is 38, plans to retire after this season, has never been past the third round at the All England Club in 15 appearances and reached the quarterfinals at any major tournament just once— way back at the 2011 French Open. He also entered Monday ranked 138th and with an 0-6 record in 2025.

Oh, and then there’s this: Only twice has the reigning men’s champion at Wimbledon been beaten in the first round the following year, Lleyton Hewitt in 2003 and Manuel Santana in 1967.

There were times Monday when Alcaraz appeared to be something less than his best, far from the form he displayed during his epic five-set, 5 1/2-hour comeback victory over No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the championship at Roland-Garros.

He double-faulted nine times. He faced a hard-to-believe 21 break points. He made more unforced errors, 62, than winners, 52.

There was a moment where Alcaraz looked toward his coach, 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero, and shouted something about how Fognini looked as if he could keep playing until he’s 50.

When Alcaraz pushed a forehand long to cede the fourth set, Fognini nodded toward his guest box, where a member of his entourage stood to snap a photo with a cellphone. Things were picture-perfect for Fognini at that moment.

But at the outset of the fifth — the first time the previous year’s male champ was pushed that far in the first round since Roger Federer in 2010 — Alcaraz recalibrated himself.

When the Spaniard broke to lead 2-0 in the last set with a backhand volley winner, he pointed toward the stands, threw an uppercut and screamed, "Vamos!" In the next game, he saved a pair of break points, before the match was paused for more than 10 minutes because a spectator felt ill amid record-breaking high temperatures for Day 1 of Wimbledon.

When they resumed, Alcaraz continued to impose himself and outplay Fognini the rest of the way.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after breaking the serve of Fabio Fognini of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after breaking the serve of Fabio Fognini of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Fabio Fognini of Italy walks into the net and loses the point as he plays Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

