Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wildlife experts remove a plastic lid that was stuck on a Michigan bear's neck for two years

A Michigan bear is feeling much, much better
In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DNS staffers, from left, Angela Kujawa, Sherry Raifsnider and Miranda VanCleave work to remove a lid from the neck of an immobilized black bear near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025. ( Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DNS staffers, from left, Angela Kujawa, Sherry Raifsnider and Miranda VanCleave work to remove a lid from the neck of an immobilized black bear near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025. ( Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)
43 minutes ago

HILLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wildlife experts finally were able to trap a black bear and remove a large lid that was stuck around his neck — for two years.

“It’s pretty incredible that the bear survived and was able to feed itself,” state bear specialist Cody Norton said Wednesday. “The neck was scarred and missing hair, but the bear was in much better condition than we expected it to be.”

The bear first turned up on a trail camera as a cub in 2023 in the northern Lower Peninsula. After that, the Department of Natural Resources was on the lookout for the elusive animal with a hard plastic lid around the neck, Norton said.

The bear appeared again on a camera in late May, still wearing the barrel lid, and the DNR responded by setting a cylindrical trap and safely luring him inside. The bear was anesthetized, and the lid was cut off on June 3. He eventually woke up and rambled away.

Norton said it's not precisely known how the lid got stuck on the bear's neck. Bear baiting is legal in Michigan, but the hole on a barrel lid typically must be large enough to avoid what happened to this bear.

It also isn't known how the 110-pound (49.9-kilogram) bear slept through winters wearing the uncomfortable accessory.

“We were pleasantly surprised. It was still able to make a living like a pretty typical bear,” Norton said.

In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the neck of a black bear is shown after a lid was removed after two years on June 3, 2025, near Hillman, Mich. ( Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, wildlife biologist Angela Kujawa collects data from an immobilized black bear after a lid was removed from the animal’s neck near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025. ( Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo provided by the Smithsonian in June 2024 shows a prairie dog at the American Prairie nature preserve in Montana. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via AP)

Credit: AP

A grassland bird eavesdrops on prairie dog calls to keep itself safe from predators

Lawmakers on edge as statehouse security tightens after Minnesota shootings

41m ago

Man charged with killing prominent lawmaker could face a rarity for Minnesota: the death penalty

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Trump says supporters are 'more in love' with him than ever, as involvement in Iran roils MAGA world

3m ago

California senators demand Trump immigration officials stop using Medicaid data

4m ago

Things to know about jury deliberations for a verdict in Karen Read murder trial

6m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at protest now in ICE custody, faces deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.

2h ago