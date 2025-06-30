Wild trade for Tarasenko and Isles sign Romanov to an 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency

The Minnesota Wild got a two-time Stanley Cup champion for nothing on the eve of NHL free agency, and the New York Islanders locked up one of their top young players to a long-term contract.

The Wild acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday for future considerations. The Islanders re-signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to an eight-year contract that a person with knowledge of the extension said is worth $50 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. Romanov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through the 2032-33 season.