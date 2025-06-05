White Sox reach agreement for potential future sale of controlling interest to Justin Ishbia

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reached an agreement that will give Justin Ishbia, the brother of Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, the chance to buy a future controlling interest in the club.

The team made the announcement Thursday, adding that Ishbia will make capital infusions into the White Sox as a limited partner in 2025 and 2026, which will be used to pay down existing debt and support ongoing team operations. Ishbia was already a limited partner. His brother Mat and father Jeff Ishbia will also be “significant investors,” the team said. Justin is the second largest shareholder with the Suns.

Under the agreement, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf will have the option to sell controlling interest in the team to Ishbia from 2029-33. After the 2034 season, Ishbia can acquire the controlling interest.