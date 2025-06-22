Breaking: Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats too
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

White House photos show rare look inside the Situation Room as Trump authorizes strikes in Iran

The White House published a series of photos from inside the Situation Room on its X account as President Donald Trump authorized strikes that hit nuclear sites in Iran
In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (The White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (The White House via AP)
By SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — One image shows President Donald Trump staring straight ahead stone-faced, monitoring the mission that took out three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites on Saturday.

In another image, Trump stands as his chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, appears to speak. And whenever Trump is pictured, he is donning a bright red hat blaring his signature campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The series of photos that the White House published on its X account Saturday gives the public a rare glimpse inside the Situation Room — again stirring the intrigue that occurs any time pictures from the highly secret complex are released.

( Recall the photo of then-president Barack Obama watching the raid that killed Osama bin Laden?)

The photos from Saturday portrayed Trump with senior members of his team, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio — doubling as Trump's national security adviser — White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They are gathered around a large wooden table in the main conference room of the Situation Room, known as the "JFK Room" — named for the president who was in office when the Situation Room was established.

Trump is always in sharp focus whenever he is pictured, even as other officials in the foreground — like Hegseth or Vance — are softly blurred.

The two officials closest to Trump when he’s seated are Vance and Rubio, perhaps underscoring the depth of their influence as Trump deliberated for days whether to strike Iran.

But the president isn’t always sitting still. At points, Trump was roaming around the room, standing behind his top aide Wiles as Caine appeared to speak. Some photos show Cabinet members sitting still, intently watching something, while others show a relative flurry of activities — the joint chiefs chairman pointing animatedly, Hegseth conferring with another official.

There are half-empty water bottles on the wooden conference table, along with disposable cups featuring the White House seal. Colorful highlighters. A thick binder in front of Caine.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe had a binder and papers in front of him as well, although his documents appeared to be blurred -- certainly for security reasons.

Senior administration officials not considered principals were also there. In the back in one photo is Dan Scavino, the president’s omnipresent deputy chief of staff. In another, White House counsel David Warrington is pictured.

The Situation Room that Trump and his national security team sat in is a vastly different one than from his previous term. The sprawling complex located on the ground floor of the West Wing underwent a $50 million renovation that was completed in 2023.

In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (The White House via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image provided by the White House, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in foreground, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sit in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (The White House via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the White House shows CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in foreground seated, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, speaks with national security adviser Andy Baker with White House counsel David Warrington seated in background in the Situation Room, Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (The White House via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Trump says supporters ‘more in love’ with him than ever, as MAGA world splits over Iran

The Latest: Trump says the US knows where Iran’s leader is hiding but won’t kill him — ‘for now’

Trump ignites debate on presidential authority with Iran strikes and wins praise from Republicans

20m ago

The Latest

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Trump's big gamble in Iran is a risky moment after his pledges to keep US out of 'stupid wars'

10m ago

The Latest: US joins Israeli air campaign and strikes 3 nuclear sites in Iran

10m ago

US inserts itself into Israel's war with Iran, strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites

13m ago

Featured

Near the end of the longest day of the year, Georgians rest atop Stone Mountain to watch the sunset behind the Atlanta skyline. (Richard Watkins/AJC)

Credit: Richard Watkins

Atop Stone Mountain, on the longest day of the year

On Friday, the longest day of the year in metro Atlanta, a man did pushups at the top of Stone Mountain. He and perhaps 50 others saw the sun setting and summer approaching.

Chick-fil-A retains top honors in fast-food survey and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

American consumers gave Chick-fil-A top marks, two Decatur restaurants closed and a major conference for hemp beverages is coming to Atlanta.

Young Didier Fuentes shows reason for excitement in MLB debut, but Braves lose

The 20-year-old showed plenty of encouraging flashes in loss to Marlins.