What to know about the Islamic New Year and how Muslims observe it

Muslims will soon welcome a new lunar year in what's known as the Hijri calendar
FILE - Sufi Muslims perform Zikr, or remembrance of God, as they sing Islamic songs during a parade to commemorate the beginning of the Islamic new year, 1446 Hijri, in Cairo, Egypt, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

By LUENA RODRIGUEZ-FEO VILEIRA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Muslims will soon welcome a new year in the Islamic lunar calendar, known as the Hijri calendar.

The Hijri New Year, beginning on the first day of the month of Muharram, signals a chance for spiritual reflection and religious resolutions, set in the month following the annual Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Here’s what to know about the holiday and how Muslims observe it:

The Hijri New Year will begin around Thursday

This Hijri New Year is expected to fall on or around June 26, ushering in the year 1447 A.H. (which stands for “anno hegirae” or “the year of the Hijrah” in Latin).

The exact date can vary depending on when regional Islamic authorities see the crescent moon.

Because the Hijri calendar is lunar, the dates of Islamic months and holidays — such as Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr — change annually. The new year corresponds with the first sighting of the crescent moon during Muharram, the first of 12 months in the Hijri calendar.

The calendar began in year 622

The Hijri calendar begins counting from 622 C.E., the year the Prophet Muhammad emigrated from Mecca to Medina, fleeing persecution.

This journey, known as the Hijrah or migration in Arabic, led to the religious, social and political consolidation of the then-nascent Muslim community.

The day is more solemn than festive

Muharram is one of four sacred months during which Islam forbids warfare, a condition that encourages increased prayer, charity and reflection throughout the month. More than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Syria, have designated the Hijri New Year a national holiday.

While the passage of the Islamic New Year is generally more solemn and introspective than festive, Muslims may observe the holiday differently, according to their school of thought.

For Shiite Muslims especially, the first 10 days of Muharram mark a significant period of mourning: On the 10th of Muharram in 680 C.E., the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein was killed in battle.

Ten days into the new year on Ashoura, waves of Shiite mourners walk the streets dressed in black, beating their chests or self-flagellating in public grief.

Sunni Muslims commemorate Ashoura through voluntary fasting, as the day for them marks Moses’ parting of the Red Sea.

The wars in Iran and Gaza will impact observations of the new year

Mass demonstrations of mourning on Ashoura are known to unfold in Tehran and other cities in the Shiite-majority Iran.

But more than a week into a campaign of strikes by Israel, the streets of Tehran have been largely deserted, businesses are closed, and with no bomb shelters open, many shelter on the floor of metro stations. Thousands have fled the city.

Israel launched a major attack on Iran on June 13, striking the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure in Tehran and triggering a war between the two longtime foes.

Ashoura demonstrations in Pakistan, Lebanon and Iraq have also been a site of tributes to Palestinians.

This Hijri New Year is the second to pass since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023. Israel's military offensive in Gaza has since killed more than 55,000 Palestinians in the predominantly Muslim area, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but has said most of the dead are women and children.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

