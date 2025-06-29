Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Western Idaho residents urged to shelter in place due to 'active shooter situation,' authorities say

Authorities in western Idaho are urging residents to shelter in place because of law enforcement activity following a shooting in Kootenai County near Coeur d’Alene
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

Authorities in western Idaho urged residents to shelter in place Sunday afternoon because of law enforcement activity following a shooting in Kootenai County near Coeur d’Alene.

The sheriff’s office in neighboring Soshone County said on Facebook that authorities were “dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.” It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles (6.5 km) north of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

No additional details were provided.

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington.

