Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Weinstein jury deliberations scrutinize one accuser's account

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial are drilling down on one of the three charges against him
Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Pool Photo via AP)
By JENNIFER PELTZ – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Harvey Weinstein'ssex crimes retrial are drilling down on one of the three charges against him: a rape accusation from a woman who also said she had a consensual relationship with him.

The seven female and five male jurors are poised to start their fifth day of deliberations Wednesday by re-hearing Jessica Mann's testimony that he raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Mann's accusation was an apparent focus of Tuesday's deliberations, and the jury ended the day by asking to be re-read her testimony about what happened between her and Weinstein at the hotel. The group also indicated it wants to continue privately reviewing her emails with Weinstein and some 2017 medical records concerning her reaction to news accounts of other women's allegations against him.

The former Hollywood powerbroker, 73, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to forcing oral sex on two other women, Mimi Haley and Kaja Sokola. The Oscar-winning producer maintains that he never sexually assaulted or raped anyone, and his lawyers portrayed his accusers as opportunists who accepted his advances because they wanted a leg up in the entertainment world.

While all three women stayed in contact with Weinstein despite what they say were assaults, Mann had a particularly complex history with him. During days on the witness stand, she testified that they had a consensual relationship that exploded into rape, yet continued afterward.

Weinstein was one of the movie industry's most powerful figures until a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him became public in 2017, fueling the #MeToo movement and eventually leading to criminal charges.

He originally was convicted in 2020 of raping Mann and forcing oral sex on Haley. Sokola's allegation was added last year, after New York state's highest court overturned the 2020 conviction and sent the case back for retrial. Meanwhile, Weinstein is appealing a 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles.

After a couple of days of apparent interpersonal friction, the retrial jury worked through Tuesday with no further complaints.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people without their permission if they say they have been sexually assaulted. Sokola, Mann and Haley have agreed to be named.

The jury in the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct case listens to a read back of testimony by a key witness, Monday, June 9, 2025, at Manhattan criminal court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein appears at Manhattan criminal court in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Weinstein jury pores over accuser's emails during deliberations

Jury deliberations near in Weinstein sex crimes retrial

Jury deliberations begin in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

The Latest

Pedestrians pass by an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

Asia shares climb after China and the US say they have a framework for seeking a trade deal

37m ago

California governor says 'democracy is under assault' by Trump as feds intervene in LA protests

46m ago

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in Trump’s bid to erase his hush money conviction

52m ago

Featured

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.

Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note

Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.

GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules

Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.