Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico.

Shortly after announcing Tropical Storm Barry off the country's Atlantic coast on Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Flossie formed along Mexico's west coast.

The storm's center was about 240 miles (about 390 kilometers) south of Acapulco and about 485 miles (780 kilometers) southeast of Manzanillo. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 24, 2025, rescuers search through the rubble of a damaged section of Evin Prison following an Israeli strike the day before, in Tehran, Iran.

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday.

