MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico.
Shortly after announcing Tropical Storm Barry off the country's Atlantic coast on Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Flossie formed along Mexico's west coast.
The storm's center was about 240 miles (about 390 kilometers) south of Acapulco and about 485 miles (780 kilometers) southeast of Manzanillo. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).
