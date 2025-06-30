Way clear for Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14B acquisition of Juniper after Justice Dept settlement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reached a settlement with the Justice Department that could clear the way for its $14 billion takeover of rival Juniper Networks.

The Justice Department had sued to block the acquisition, saying it could eliminate competition, raise prices and reduce innovation.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, calls for Hewlett Packard Enterprise to divest its global Instant On campus and branch business. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will facilitate limited access to Juniper’s advanced Mist AIOps technology once the deal closes.