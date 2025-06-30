Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Way clear for Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $14B acquisition of Juniper after Justice Dept settlement

Hewlett Packard Enterprises has reached a settlement with the Justice Department that could clear the way for its $14 billion takeover of rival Juniper Networks
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reached a settlement with the Justice Department that could clear the way for its $14 billion takeover of rival Juniper Networks.

The Justice Department had sued to block the acquisition, saying it could eliminate competition, raise prices and reduce innovation.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, calls for Hewlett Packard Enterprise to divest its global Instant On campus and branch business. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will facilitate limited access to Juniper’s advanced Mist AIOps technology once the deal closes.

“Our agreement with the DOJ paves the way to close HPE’s acquisition of Juniper Networks and preserves the intended benefits of this deal for our customers and shareholders, while creating greater competition in the global networking market,” Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, said in a statement.

Last year Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it was buying Juniper Networks for $40 a share in a deal expected to double HPE's networking business. Juniper provides routers, switching gear and network security products from its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

The Justice Department’s intervention — the first of the new administration and just 10 days after Donald Trump’s inauguration — came as somewhat of a surprise at the time. Most predicted a second Trump administration would ease up on antitrust enforcement and be more receptive to mergers and deal-making after years of hypervigilance under former President Joe Biden’s watch.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise surged more than 12% in Monday afternoon trading, while Juniper Networks' stock climbed more than 8%.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Wall Street sign hangs near to the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

US stocks rise to the brink of a record and recover nearly all their 20% springtime drop

US stocks hang near their record as Wall Street takes a breath following two big days

The Latest: Trump insists US strikes were ‘devastating’ to Iran, rejects early assessment

The Latest

FILE - Wind turbines stretch across the horizon at dusk at the Spearville Wind Farm, Sept. 29, 2024, near Spearville, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP tax bill could crush wind and solar power, advocates say

7m ago

Years after learning soccer in their basement, brothers Brenden and Paxten Aaronson both play for US

13m ago

Jury deliberations begin and quickly hit a snag at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

14m ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.

1h ago