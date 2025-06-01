Washington's first 11 batters reach base in 10-run first inning vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Washington Nationals had their first 11 batters reach base during a 10-run first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The Nationals scored nine runs before the D-backs got an out, which is the second-most in the big leagues since 1961. The Boston Red Sox scored 10 runs before the Florida Marlins got an out in a game on June 27, 2003, according to Elias Sports.

Luis Garcia Jr. had a double, fielder's choice and three RBIs as the Nationals sent 15 batters to the plate. It took the Diamondbacks 30 minutes to get three outs.