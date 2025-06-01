Nation & World News
Washington's first 11 batters reach base in 10-run first inning vs. Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo pauses in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, May 30, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Washington Nationals had their first 11 batters reach base during a 10-run first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The Nationals scored nine runs before the D-backs got an out, which is the second-most in the big leagues since 1961. The Boston Red Sox scored 10 runs before the Florida Marlins got an out in a game on June 27, 2003, according to Elias Sports.

Luis Garcia Jr. had a double, fielder's choice and three RBIs as the Nationals sent 15 batters to the plate. It took the Diamondbacks 30 minutes to get three outs.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt was pulled after the first eight batters reached base. He gave up eight earned runs and his ERA jumped from 3.90 to 5.05.

The reeling Diamondbacks have lost eight of their past nine games. Washington has won 10 of its past 14 and scored at least nine runs in each of the past four games.

Washington led 11-0 after two innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

