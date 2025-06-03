Wake Forest baseball coach apologizes for apparent homophobic slur at NCAA regional vs. Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wake Forest and baseball coach Tom Walter apologized on Tuesday for what appeared to be a homophobic slur caught by television cameras during an NCAA regional game against Tennessee.

“I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused,” Walter said in a statement issued by the school. “I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.”

Walter said he has watched the video and doesn’t remember the specific moment but acknowledged “that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program.”