Wake Forest baseball coach apologizes for apparent homophobic slur at NCAA regional vs. Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wake Forest and baseball coach Tom Walter apologized on Tuesday for what appeared to be a homophobic slur caught by television cameras during an NCAA regional game against Tennessee.
“I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused,” Walter said in a statement issued by the school. “I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.”
Walter said he has watched the video and doesn’t remember the specific moment but acknowledged “that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program.”
Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said he was “surprised and deeply disappointed” and said he spoke with Walter after the game and again Tuesday morning.
“I feel badly for those most hurt by such words,” Currie said. “This incident … is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference.”
Tennessee beat Wake Forest 11-5 on Monday night to win the Knoxville Regional and earn a best-of-three super regional matchup with Arkansas for a chance to advance to the College World Series.
An Atlantic Coast Conference spokeswoman did not immediate respond to an email seeking comment.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia baseball trying to reconcile weak finish with its strong season
Georgia baseball led the nation in homers, was No. 2 in RPI ratings and won 18 SEC games and 43 overall games — so what went wrong in the Athens regional?
Duke baseball coach says team wants Foley Field to be ‘rowdy’ and ‘raucous’
The Blue Devils’ confidence seems out of place at first glance, considering Duke didn’t play an SEC team this season, much less beat one.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments