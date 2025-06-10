Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Video game performers on strike for almost a year over AI issues reach a tentative deal

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has reached a tentative contract deal with several video game companies that may bring an end to an almost year-long strike tied to the use of artificial intelligence
FILE - SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the headquarters in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the headquarters in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

The union for Hollywood’s video game performers has reached a tentative contract with several video game companies that may bring an end to an almost year-long strike tied to the use of artificial intelligence.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike in July 2024 after negotiations with game industry giants came to a halt over artificial intelligence protections.

SAG-AFTRA said that the unregulated use of AI posed “an equal or even greater threat” to performers in the video game industry than it does in film and television because the capacity to cheaply and easily create convincing digital replicas of performers’ voices is widely available.

The performers were worried that unchecked use of AI could provide game makers with a means to displace them — by training an AI to replicate an actor’s voice, or to create a digital replica of their likeness without consent.

“Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary AI guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the AI age, alongside other important gains,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement.

The union had been negotiating with an industry bargaining group consisting of signatory video game companies, including divisions of Activision and Electronic Arts. Those companies include Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Epic Games Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc.

SAG-AFTRA said that it anticipates that the terms of a strike suspension agreement will be finalized with the companies soon. Union members will remain on strike until such an agreement is reached.

The tentative contract deal still needs approval by the National Board and ratification by union membership.

Video game performers had previously gone on strike in October 2016, with a tentative deal reached 11 months later, in September 2017. That strike helped secure a bonus compensation structure for voice actors and performance capture artists.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The desktop and mobile websites for Stable Diffusion are pictured, Oct. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: AP

Getty Images and Stability AI face off in British copyright trial that will test AI industry

Film festival showcases what artificial intelligence can do on the big screen

UK judge warns of risk to justice after lawyers cited fake AI-generated cases in court

The Latest

Police officers attend the scene of a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Kleine Zeitung via AP)

Credit: AP

A school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz leaves 9 people and the suspected gunman dead

13m ago

Apple unveils iOS 26 and a new 'liquid glass' design

15m ago

President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his maximalist immigration campaign in face of LA protests

26m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.