US stocks drift and Chinese markets rise as trade talks start between the world's largest economies

Hopes that President Donald Trump will lower his tariffs after reaching such trade deals with countries around the world have been among the main reasons the S&P 500 has rallied back so furiously since dropping roughly 20% from its record two months ago. It's back within 2.5% of its all-time high.

But nothing is assured, and London’s discussion follows a prior round of talks in Switzerland.

That kept trading relatively quiet on Wall Street, and Treasury yields were also holding steady in the U.S. bond market as the countdown continued.

One of the market's sharpest moves came from Warner Bros. Discovery, which jumped 11.8% after saying it would split into two companies. One will get Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max and other studio brands, while the other will hold onto CNN, TNT Sports and other entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world, along with some digital products.

IonQ rose 3.2% after the quantum computing and networking company said it agreed to buy Oxford Ionics for nearly $1.08 billion. All but $10 million of the purchase price will come from IonQ’s stock, and the hope is that the combined company will benefit from its complementary parts to produce computers that can perform better than classical machines.

Tesla, meanwhile, returned to falling. The electric vehicle company has been struggling as Elon Musk's relationship with Trump has fallen apart, and it fell 3.5% Monday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were modest lower in Europe after rising across much of Asia.

Chinese markets rallied even though the government reported that exports slowed in May, growing 4.8% from a year earlier after jumping more than 8% in April. China also reported that consumer prices fell 0.1% in May from a year earlier, marking the fourth consecutive month of deflation.

Stocks rallied 1.6% in Hong Kong and rose 0.4% in Shanghai.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.50% from 4.51% late Friday.

AP Writer Jiang Junzhe contributed.