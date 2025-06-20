US stocks drift to a mixed finish as Wall Street closes another week of modest losses

The conflict has sent oil prices yo-yoing over the last week, which has in turn caused see-saw moves for the U.S. stock market, because of rising and ebbing fears that the war could disrupt the global flow of crude. Iran is a major producer of oil and also sits on the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world's crude passes.

“We’re all waiting on pins and needles to see what happens with the Israel-Iran situation,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “These types of situations can stress markets, but often the best way to manage that stress is to just ride through it and not try to trade it.”

On Wall Street, Kroger rose 9.8% after the grocer reported a better profit for the latest quarter than Wall Street had forecast. It also raised its forecast for an underlying measure of revenue for the full year. But while Chief Financial Officer David Kennerley said it’s seeing positive momentum, the company is also still seeing an uncertain overall economic environment.

CarMax climbed 6.6% after the auto dealer reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company said it sold nearly 6% more used autos during the quarter than it did a year earlier.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Smith & Wesson Brands, the maker of guns. It tumbled 19.8% after reporting profit and revenue for the latest quarter that fell just shy of analysts’ expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Deana McPherson said “persistent inflation, high interest rates, and uncertainty caused by tariff concerns” have been hurting sales for firearms, and the company expects demand in its upcoming fiscal year to be similar to this past year’s, depending on how inflation and tariffs play out.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 13.03 points to 5,967.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.16 to 42,206.82, and the Nasdaq composite fell 98.86 to 19,447.41.

A spate of companies has been adjusting or even withdrawing their financial forecasts for 2025 because of all the uncertainty that tariffs are creating for customers and for suppliers. Everyone is waiting to see whether Trump will reach trade deals with other countries that could lower his tariffs on imports, many of which are currently on pause.

It's not just corporate America that's waiting. The Federal Reserve has been keeping its main interest rate on hold this year, with its latest such decision coming earlier this week, because it wants to see more data about how much tariffs will grind down on the economy and push up inflation.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.37% from 4.38% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for what the Fed will do, fell to 3.90% from 3.94%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2% after Japan reported that its core inflation rate, excluding volatile food prices, rose to 3.7% in May, adding to challenges for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government and the central bank.

