US Soccer Federation establishes committee to recommend changes to college sport

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation on Tuesday established a committee tasked with recommending how the college game can be better integrated with the sport.

Top college teams play about 18-25 games per season and the importance of college soccer to men's professional teams has lessened as more top talent goes through team academy systems and not college. The college game allows unlimited substitutions and for clock stoppages.

The USSF said the committee will produce a report with recommendations by the start of the 2025-26 academic year and is to suggest initiatives for possible implementation as early as 2026-27.