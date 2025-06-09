Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US reports the arrest of another Chinese scientist with no permit to send biological material

A Chinese scientist has been arrested while arriving in the U.S. in Detroit
This image provided by United States District Court For The Eastern District Of Michigan shows toxic plant pathogens that a Chinese scientist entered the U.S. last year stashed in his backpack, federal authorities said Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as they filed charges against him and a girlfriend who worked in a lab at the University of Michigan. (United States District Court For The Eastern District Of Michigan via AP) A

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by United States District Court For The Eastern District Of Michigan shows toxic plant pathogens that a Chinese scientist entered the U.S. last year stashed in his backpack, federal authorities said Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as they filed charges against him and a girlfriend who worked in a lab at the University of Michigan. (United States District Court For The Eastern District Of Michigan via AP) A
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — A Chinese scientist was arrested while arriving in the U.S. at the Detroit airport, the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material, authorities said Monday.

The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit.

“The guidelines for importing biological materials into the U.S. for research purposes are stringent, but clear, and actions like this undermine the legitimate work of other visiting scholars,” said John Nowak, who leads field operations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The scientist was interviewed and arrested Sunday after arriving on a flight from China, where she is pursuing an advanced degree at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. She planned to spend a year completing a project at the University of Michigan.

Her shipments, including an envelope stuffed inside a book, were intercepted last year and earlier this year and opened by authorities, the FBI said.

The court filing doesn't indicate whether the FBI believes the biological material was risky, though U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. said smuggling "threatens our security."

The scientist remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday.

“It doesn't strike me as something that is dangerous in any way. But there are rules to ship biological material,” said Michael Shapira, a biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who read the court filing and spoke to The Associated Press.

The government last week charged two Chinese scientists who are accused of conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus into the U.S. One was turned around at the Detroit airport and sent back to China last year, while the other, a researcher at the University of Michigan, was arrested. She remains in custody.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service on May 29, 2025, shows the top half of a wheat head, which is infected with Fusarium head blight, a costly fungal disease that can diminish the grain yield and quality of wheat, barley and certain other cereal crops. (Mathew Helm/U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service via AP)

Credit: AP

What is Fusarium graminearum, the fungus US authorities say was smuggled in from China?

US says it broke up effort to bring toxic fungus to Michigan lab from China

China issues warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers and bans a business for pro-independence links

The Latest

Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to attendees during an event on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Apple unveils software redesign while reeling from AI missteps, tech upheaval and Trump's trade war

4m ago

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' costar Blake Lively

6m ago

Sly Stone, leader of funk revolutionaries Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

6m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.