US Open a race against daylight on rain-soaked Oakmont

The U.S. Open has turned into a sprint through the soggy fairways of Oakmont following a downpour that caused a delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes
Grounds keepers clear water from the course during a weather delay in the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Grounds keepers clear water from the course during a weather delay in the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Open turned into a sprint through the soggy fairways of Oakmont on Sunday following a downpour that caused a delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes as Sam Burns tried to hold off Adam Scott for his first major.

Heavy rain began to leave large puddles on the lightning-fast greens of Oakmont that caused a stoppage in the final round. Burns was at 2-under par — 2 over for the day — through seven holes, one shot ahead of Scott.

They were the only players under par.

J.J. Spaun, who started the final round one shot back, bogeyed five of the opening six holes to fall four behind.

Jon Rahm was the leader in the clubhouse after a 67 to finish at 4-over 284.

Water pools on the course during a rain delay in the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fans wait out a weather delay in the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Sam Burns walks down the sixth fairway during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Clouds hang overhead as a sign warns of the potential for severe weather during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

J.J. Spaun watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

