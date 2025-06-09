Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US and China are holding trade talks in London after Trump-Xi phone call

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy
Stacked containers are seen at the Yangluo Port on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Stacked containers are seen at the Yangluo Port on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London on Monday to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy,

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng is due to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at an undisclosed location in the city.

The talks are due to last at least a day.

They follow negotiations in Geneva last month that brought a temporary respite in the trade war. The two countries announced May 12 they had agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.

Since then, the U.S. and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, "rare earths" that are vital to carmakers and other industries, and visas for Chinese students at American universities.

President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track. Trump announced on social media the next day that trade talks would be held on Monday in London.

The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.

“We are a nation that champions free trade and have always been clear that a trade war is in nobody’s interests, so we welcome these talks,” the British government said in a statement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Trucks move through containers piled up at a container terminal in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on June 3, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Credit: AP

New disputes emerge ahead of US-China trade talks in London

US, Chinese officials to meet in London next week for new round of trade talks

China says US moves on computer chips and student visas 'seriously violate' tariffs truce

The Latest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat and detain Greta Thunberg and other activists

12m ago

China says its exports to the US fell 35% in May, as trade talks are due to start in London

12m ago

Explosion at a US air base in southern Japan injures 4 Japanese soldiers

38m ago

Featured

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.

GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

The Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.

At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia

The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.