UN Ocean Conference sets sail off France on World Oceans Day

A fleet of 30 research and exploration vessels have set sail off the French coastal city of Nice
NICE, France (AP) — A fleet of 30 research and exploration vessels from around the world set sail just off the French coastal city of Nice on Sunday to kick off the third U.N. Ocean Conference and pay tribute to World Oceans Day.

The event themed “Ocean Wonders” will see the vessels sail across Nice's Baie des Anges, or Bay of Angels, and is designed to spotlight the beauty and importance of the ocean while urging world leaders not to lose sight of its value as they make decisions about the planet’s future.

Thousands of delegates, including heads of state, scientists, and environmental advocates, are expected in Nice this week to confront growing threats to the ocean, and the need to transform pledges into protection.

The United Nations has called the threats a global emergency facing the world's oceans as they confront rising temperatures, plastic pollution choking marine life, and relentless overexploitation of fish and other resources.

Just 2.7% of the global ocean is effectively protected from destructive activities like industrial fishing and deep-sea mining — far below the global goal of 30% by 2030.

Participating boats include the Energy Observer, a solar-panel covered catamaran that was the first vessel to circumnavigate the globe using renewable energy alone. It produces hydrogen fuel on board via seawater electrolysis, offering a vision of zero-emissions maritime travel.

Other standout vessels include France’s Alfred Merlin, dedicated to underwater archaeology; the OceanXplorer, a high-tech billionaire-owned research yacht; and the WWF’s Blue Panda, which is working to map and protect the last remaining seagrass meadows in the Mediterranean Sea.

At the heart of the conference is the push to ratify the High Seas Treaty, adopted in 2023. If it takes effect, the treaty would for the first time allow countries to establish marine protected areas in international waters, which cover nearly two-thirds of the ocean and remain largely ungoverned.

“The High Seas Treaty is critical to ensuring we can protect biodiversity in the ocean,” said Rebecca Hubbard, director of the High Seas Alliance. “We’re in the middle of a biodiversity and climate crisis. We absolutely have to protect the ocean to address those crises.”

But even in waters already designated as protected, enforcement often falls short. Many countries, France included, face criticism from environmental groups over weak regulation and continued industrial activity within their marine protected areas.

“The ambition is not there, the speed is not there, and the scale has not been there,” said Sílvia Tavares, project manager at Oceano Azul Foundation. “Moments like UNOC are key to changing that.”

Several countries are expected to announce new marine protected areas, or MPAs, during the conference, along with bans on bottom trawling and other destructive activities within their existing MPA networks.

After Sunday's parade sail, the “Ocean Wonders” fleet will remain docked in Nice and open to the public until the conference concludes on June 13.

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

People take photos of vessels during the "Ocean Wonders" event in honor of World Oceans Day ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Nice, France. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

People walk on the sea promenade ahead of the UN Ocean Conference, Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Nice, French Riviera. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

A family looks out at the boats on the water at Port Lympia where the upcoming U.N. Ocean Conference will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Nice, France. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

Salema porgy swim near seagrass in the protected area of France's Porquerolles National Park ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

A barracuda, center, swims in the protected area of France's Porquerolles National Park ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

Anemone and peacock's tail are visible in the protected area of France's Port-Cros National Park ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference, Saturday, June 7, 2025, (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

