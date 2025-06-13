Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UN conference on Palestinian state postponed because of Middle East tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron says a top-level U.N. conference on a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians scheduled for next week has been postponed
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to hold a press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, June 13, 2025.. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to hold a press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, June 13, 2025.. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — A top-level U.N. conference on a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians scheduled for next week has been postponed amid surging tensions in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

France and Saudi Arabia were due to co-chair the conference hosted by the U.N. General Assembly in New York on June 17-20, and Macron had been among leaders scheduled to attend. The Palestinian Authority hoped the conference would revive the long-defunct peace process.

Macron expressed his “determination to recognize the state of Palestine” at some point, despite the postponement. France has pushed for a broader movement toward recognizing a Palestinian state in parallel with recognition of Israel and its right to defend itself.

After Israel's strikes on Iran on Friday, Macron said that France’s military forces around the Middle East are ready to help protect partners in the region, including Israel, but wouldn't take part in any attacks on Iran.

Macron told reporters that the two-state conference was postponed for logistical and security reasons, and because some Palestinian representatives couldn’t come to the event. He insisted that it would be held “as soon as possible” and that he was in discussion with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about a new date.

“The aim is a demilitarized Palestinian state recognizing the existence and the security of Israel,” Macron said. Any such state would exclude any Hamas leaders, he said.

Macron said that the Israel-Iran conflict, the war in Gaza and the situation for Palestinians around the region are all “interlinked.”

Macron spoke on Friday with 10 world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, about the Israeli strikes on Iran and consequences.

One of the aims at the U.N. conference was to increase the number of countries recognizing Palestinian territories as an independent state. So far, more than 145 of the 193 U.N. member nations have done so. The Palestinians view their state as encompassing Gaza and the West Bank with east Jerusalem as the capital.

Netanyahu has rejected the creation of a Palestinian state, and Israel refused to participate in the conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Palestinian carries a bag containing food and humanitarian aid delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Gaza ceasefire, hostage release and aid access

Oman foreign minister says there will be sixth round of negotiations between Iran and US on Sunday

Netanyahu's government faces possible collapse as the opposition seeks to dissolve parliament

The Latest

Police confront a protesters outside City Hall during protests over federal immigration enforcement raids on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Credit: AP

Marines are seen standing guard at a federal building in Los Angeles

8m ago

The Latest: Trump meets with National Security Council on Israel-Iran attacks

11m ago

Trump says Iran has 'second chance' to come to nuclear deal after Israeli strikes devastate Tehran

18m ago

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.