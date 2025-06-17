Breaking: Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UK lawmakers vote to decriminalize abortion amid concern about the prosecution of women

British lawmakers voted to decriminalize abortion after a lawmaker argued it was cruel to prosecute women for ending a pregnancy
FILE - A Union flag is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Thursday, May 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Union flag is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Thursday, May 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers voted Tuesday to decriminalize abortion in England and Wales after a lawmaker argued that it was cruel to prosecute women for ending a pregnancy.

The House of Commons approved an amendment to a broader crime bill that would prevent women from being criminally punished under an antiquated law.

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, the Labour member of Parliament who introduced one of the amendments, said the change was needed because police have investigated more than 100 women for suspected illegal abortions over the past five years, including some who suffered natural miscarriages and stillbirths.

“This piece of legislation will only take women out of the criminal justice system because they are vulnerable and they need our help,” she said. “Just what public interest is this serving? This is not justice, it is cruelty and it has got to end.”

The amendment passed 379-137. The House of Commons will now need to pass the crime bill, which is expected, before it goes to the House of Lords, where it can be delayed but not blocked.

Under current law, doctors can legally carry out abortions in England, Scotland and Wales up to 24 weeks, and beyond that under special circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger. Abortion in Northern Ireland was decriminalized in 2019.

Changes in the law implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic allow women to receive abortion pills through the mail and terminate their own pregnancies at home within the first 10 weeks.

That has led to a handful of widely publicized cases in which women were prosecuted for illegally obtaining abortion pills and using them to end their own pregnancies after 24 weeks or more.

Anti-abortion groups opposed the measures, arguing it would open the door to abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy.

“Unborn babies will have any remaining protection stripped away, and women will be left at the mercy of abusers,” said Alithea Williams, public policy manager for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, which describes itself as the U.K.’s biggest pro-life campaign group.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE -Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

UK to hold national inquiry into organized child sexual abuse after pressure from Musk

UK 'shied away' from ethnicity of grooming gangs in child sex abuse inquiries, report finds

Abortion clinics are closing, even in states where abortion is legal

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while flying aboard Air Force One en route from Calgary, Canada to Joint Base Andrews, Md., late Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump calls for ‘a real end’ to the conflict between Israel and Iran

9m ago

Padilla says in Senate 'it's time to wake up' after forced removal from Noem's event

12m ago

Man who fired at gunman and killed Utah 'No Kings' protester was a safety volunteer, organizers say

17m ago

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.